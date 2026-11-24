Media advocacy organization GLAAD has teamed up with global activist group All Out and free-expression coalition Repro Uncensored to launch a new campaign calling on Meta to stop silencing LGBTQ+ voices across Facebook and Instagram. The petition, which had already garnered nearly 5,000 signatures on All Out’s online platform as of Monday, demands that the tech giant immediately halt the deactivation of queer-run accounts, reinstate profiles that were wrongfully penalized, and establish transparent content moderation safeguards.

The pushback follows months of unexplained account shutdowns targeting LGBTQ+ venues, creators, and advocacy groups around the world. In a formal statement, a GLAAD spokesperson accused Meta of failing to address a known, systemic issue within its automated moderation systems.

“Meta has been unjustly suspending LGBTQ Instagram accounts for months now. The company has been aware of this harmful flaw in its moderation systems and yet it continues, over and over, to suspend LGBTQ accounts that are not in violation of its policies,” the spokesperson said. “Restoring accounts after the fact is not an adequate solution to what the company clearly knows is a systemic issue. Meta’s refusal to act on this, impacts all of Meta’s LGBTQ users whose access to the LGBTQ accounts they follow is now so utterly precarious. The creators, small businesses, community groups, and regular users whose vibrant and valuable content is the foundation of Instagram, are entitled to have the company’s products function safely and fairly. They deserve an explanation and implementation of an actual solution. Meta must fix this problem, now.”

The enforcement wave has hit domestic nightlife institutions particularly hard. In October, Florida-based nightclub Anthem Orlando reported that Meta had completely erased its social media presence without warning or explanation. Two weeks earlier, Austin, Texas gay bar Rain on 4th, faced a similar crackdown. Bar president Scott Neal tells local outlet Chron that Meta’s moderation tools—which increasingly rely on AI bots rather than human reviewers—flagged G-rated photographs of drag queens while leaving photos of scantily-clad dancers untouched.

“Those are not marked as inappropriate,” Neal says, referring to the images of the dancers, “but a smiling drag queen is flagged.”

Internationally, the restrictions have intersected with state-level censorship. In September, Meta complied with a Turkish court order to disable the accounts of roughly a dozen local LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations, including prominent groups Kaos GL and SPoD.

Advocates note that these account suspensions come in the wake of major internal policy shifts under Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Shortly after President Donald Trump signed an executive order defining gender strictly as a binary, Zuckerberg announced in January 2025 that Meta would modify its hate speech rules to allow users to describe LGBTQ+ people as mentally ill. Subsequent leaked moderation guidelines revealed that the company permits posts containing explicit anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, including statements such as “Trans people aren’t real. They’re mentally ill,” “Gays are not normal,” and “Trans people are freaks.”