Georgia Tennant Receives Death Threats for Supporting Trans Community

Georgia Tennant, trans ally and actress, contacted police after receiving death threats. The 40-year-old actress and wife of Doctor Who star David Tennant, received abusive messages online, according to The Pink News. The actress is best known for her roles in Merlin, The Bill, and Doctor Who, but has also become a strong ally for the LGBTQ+ community in recent years.

Tennant has spoken up for the transgender community by combatting politicians and policy-makers, including when the U.K. Supreme Court decided to exclude trans women from the legal definition of a woman in April.

“We shouldn’t be bullied into believing people can be any sex they want to be; they can’t”, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says. “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman.”

“I have written and erased so many furious tweets,” Tennant responds on X. “So many things I want to say, but, in this moment, only one thing I need to: to the trans community, I stand with you now and always. I, like you, am going nowhere.”

Tennant and her husband are equally supportive of the trans community. She posted a screenshot to her Instagram story detailing some of the despicable messages she has received for her stance. Some messages call her “disgusting” and a “dirty whore” who deserved to “die for good,” according to the Daily Mail.

Instagram, owned by Meta, took down her stories citing them as going “against community standards.” Tenant called out the platform for not removing the “hundreds” of abusive messages she receives which “use the same language.” She further tagged the official Metropolitan Police Instagram account.

In September, Tennant received a message via Facebook from someone who offered a “reward” to “whoever kills Georgia Tennant immediately.” Meta responded with an automated message stating that the original post didn’t go against the platform’s community standards.

