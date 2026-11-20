On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal made by anti-LGBTQ+ group Gays Against Groomers. The ruling, Gays Against Groomers v. Garcia, was over Colorado lawmakers’ refusal to allow witnesses to misgender and deadname transgender people during legislative hearings.

Initially decided in March by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, the district court dismissed the case, deciding that the creation and enforcement of rules for legislative hearings was part of official legislative responsibilities and lawmakers had legislative immunity. When brought to the Tenth Circuit, the dismissal was upheld. Gays Against Groomers took it to the Supreme Court, who declined to hear it, leaving the Tenth Circuit’s ruling intact. However, the decision did not settle whether restrictions on misgendering violated the First Amendment.

Beginning in 2024, Colorado lawmakers reviewed Tiara’s Law, a piece of legislation that makes it easier for people with felony convictions to legally change their names, including transgender people who seek identification documents reflecting their identities.

Rich Guggenheim of Gays Against Groomers and Christina Goeke of the Rocky Mountain Women’s Network opposed the measure, alleging lawmakers interrupted their testimony after they refused to use a transgender person’s correct name and pronouns. Goeke also alleged that parts of her testimony were removed from the legislative record. Suing, they argued that lawmakers had discriminated against their political viewpoints and violated their First Amendment Rights.

Founded in 2022 by Jaimee Michell, Gays Against Groomers claims to be an LGBTQ+ organization with the mission of protecting children, though their recent activities present that explanation as a front for a different goal.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has followed and documented the group, seeing harassment campaigns toward transgender people, drag performers, hospitals, and libraries in its history. The group also promotes conspiracy theories about how gender-affirming healthcare is child sexual abuse.

Michell made an appearance on Fox News after the Club Q shooting in 2022, saying that the violence seen there would continue unless gender-affirming care was put to an end.

Two years later, in 2024, Gays Against Groomers falsely claimed Jared Polis endorsed its work. Polis is Colorado’s openly gay Democratic governor, and state officials gave an apology after recognizing that the organization’s ceremonial flag request had not been properly vetted.

The final decision upheld by the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals saw that legislative immunity protected lawmakers and their authority to establish and enforce hearing rules. The Institute for Free Speech, representing the plaintiffs, were not happy with the Monday decision.

“We’re disappointed that the Court declined to take up this case,” attorney Del Kolde says.

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