Ella Claire Johnson: From Colorado to the National Stage, Lifting Trans Voices Through Pageantry

Ella Claire Johnson is used to commanding a stage—but next March, the Miss Trans Colorado titleholder will take her voice, her talent, and her advocacy to a national audience as she competes in Miss International Queen-USA (MIQ-USA). The pageant occupies a unique space in the pageant world, offering transgender women a national stage that centers visibility, advocacy, and self-defined femininity. As the official U.S. qualifier for the Miss International Queen competition, the pageant has become a launching point for trans women seeking not only recognition, but also the opportunity to challenge narrow narratives about gender, beauty, and leadership on a global scale.

This year, MIQ-USA will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, for a two-day celebration on March 26 and 27, 2026. The event is produced by the nonprofit Be the Transformational Change (BTTC) Fund. The first day, Preliminary Night, will feature the State Costume and Talent competitions, and will be hosted by last year’s queen, Midori Monet, adding a sense of continuity and mentorship to the celebration. Midori Monet is only the third U.S. contestant to be crowned Miss International Queen since the competition began in 2004. The second day focuses on advocacy and education, with workshops hosted by BTTC before the contestants compete in the finals. The contestant crowned MIQ-USA will go on to represent the United States in the Miss International Queen competition in Thailand.

Colorado will be represented this year by Ella Claire Johnson, also known in the drag world as Muni Tox. Ella was crowned Miss Trans Colorado for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024 and is excited to compete on the national stage in March. She values her influence as a transgender woman in pageantry as a way to inspire others to feel that their voices matter—especially in a political climate that encourages conformity.

Pageantry isn’t just about being the most beautiful woman on stage; it’s also about philanthropy and community engagement. Each month, on the third Thursday, Ella produces The T-Spot, an 18+ event at Tracks, celebrating trans and non-binary talent through performance, music, drag, and community. Ella describes it as “the only spot you want to be at,” a safe space where all people can be themselves.

Ella also partners with local organizations to make a direct impact. One organization she is particularly excited to work with is Denver Food Rescue, a nonprofit with trans leadership, addressing food insecurity in Denver, as food insecurity is something many LGBTQ+ individuals experience more frequently than their straight, cis-gender counterparts. For Johnson, the organization represents more than service—It’s about safety, dignity, and support for those who are often marginalized. “If you need food, they’ve got you,” she told me. Through partnerships like this, Johnson uses her platform to lift up local initiatives that meet critical needs while centering trans voices and leadership.

When I asked Ella what she is most proud of as she prepares for MIQ-USA, her answer was humbling: Rather than focusing on herself, she reflected on what she is grateful for. She says she is grateful for all of the support behind her. “Pageant prep takes a village,” she says, acknowledging that sponsorships and donations from community members who support her talent mean the world to her.

As Ella prepares to take the national stage, her story underscores that pageantry is about far more than crowns or titles. It is a platform for advocacy, community building, and visibility, and she carries that responsibility with intention. Through initiatives like The T-Spot and partnerships with trans-led organizations such as Denver Food Rescue, Johnson creates spaces of safety, joy, and support for those who are often marginalized. Her journey reminds audiences that representation matters—not only in celebrating beauty and talent, but in amplifying the voices of trans and nonbinary individuals, inspiring the next generation to claim their space with confidence and pride.