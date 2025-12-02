Editor’s Column: Merry Krampus, and a Homo New Year!

Have you been good this year, or oh-so-naughty? Will you be getting cannabis treats and couture bags in your stockings, or creepy talismans from the Krampus?

This year, we’re serving you Christmas Krampus Realness with a side of the naughty boys and girls he punishes—featuring yours truly and the iconic Void Phlux as the children, and the unstoppable Seven Coveney as Krampus! I don’t know about you, but fur and horns have never looked so good.

Legend has it that the Krampus used to stuff naughty children in their sack. So unless you’re into that kind of thing, take this as your warning. If you don’t keep supporting independent, queer media and check out some of the awesome goodies we have for you this year, you just might end up on the naughty list, and it has a lot more consequences than Santa’s list.

If our list of goodies left you still feeling naughty, you don’t have to wait til June to strap on (ahem) the horns and harness and head to the club. We are partnering with Lavender Hill this year on their first-ever Winter Pride initiative. Peep some of the cool events that are happening this winter—We’ll be there with bells on, just like Krampus.

So there we have it—Happy holidays, and stay naughty!

–Addison Herron-Wheeler

Photo by Becky Duffyhill