Drag Queen Hilary Rivers Released from ICE Custody

San Francisco drag queen Hilary Rivers was released from ICE custody on September 20. After being detained for three months at the Golden State Annex detention center, she was granted asylum and is now able to share her experiences.

On June 26, Rivers was attending her scheduled court date for seeking asylum in the United States. She left Guatemala for the states to feel safer being gay, as she faced persecution in her home country. Rivers came to the court date with a lawyer, had the judge deny the government’s dismissal of her asylum application. Instead of finding safety and fair treatment, she was tackled and arrested: “They grabbed me, pushed me against the wall and shackled me … They put my hands and feet in chains. I’ve never been arrested before, it was terrifying.” Rivers faced three months of mistreatment and violence while detained by ICE. She has said that there was no protection from sexual harassment, which she faced multiple times. Rivers has also shared that she and others had to stand for hours, and “There was no space to sit, no air, and we were freezing.”

Despite the months of violence and fear while in ICE custody, Rivers is refusing to let this stop her from living. She was granted asylum after her release, but she is still picking up the pieces and finding stability. In response, her community is coming together in this time of need. There is a GoFundMe to help Rivers get back on her feet, secure housing, and get her legal documents. Its description states that she “suffered an injury, which went untreated and resulted in the worsening of an existing medical condition … During her time being detained, Hilary lost her apartment, employment, car, and the majority of her possessions.” The GoFundMe also suggests that people help with finding apartment options or with transportation.

This is far from the only instance of violence enacted by ICE. Its current funding and mass-hiring efforts are only allowing it to grow. But even as the violence persists, so does the community. Whether it is protesting outside of ICE facilities or giving financial assistance, there are acts of protection and care in response to the government’s lack thereof.

Photo credit to Galería de la Raza