Donald Trump: The Real Quiet Pig

Donald Trump silenced a couple of reporters this week when being asked questions regarding the Epstein files.

For those unaware, the Epstein files contain thousands of downloaded videos of illegal child sex abuse and other pornography collected by the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. “These searches uncovered a significant amount of material, including more than 300 gigabytes of data and physical evidence,” claims a quote from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and if you wish to learn more, the memo is available here. Please read at your own discretion. The FBI also collected interview transcripts with victims and witnesses, and unknown confiscated items from investigations, according to the BBC.

The BBC continues with Donald Trump’s name appearing in FBI documents since he used to be friends with Epstein for a “number of years,” even appearing in pictures together. Donald Trump even told New York Magazine in 2002 that Epstein was a “terrific guy.” This was all before their falling out between 2004-2007, as Trump hadn’t spoken to Epstein in 15 years, according to PBS. They also include a timeline of arguments between them: Epstein “poaching” Trump’s spa employees for his own spa and being a creep to them, Trump barring Epstein for behaving inappropriately to a club member’s teenage daughter, and both being in a bidding war of an oceanside mansion.

Even if your name is in the Epstein files, that doesn’t mean you did anything wrong or illegal. Despite Elon Musk working with Trump and aiding his horrible administration, Musk’s name only appeared in flight logs. That’s it. If Donald Trump’s name is on the list, and he didn’t do anything wrong, why not share? The animosity he showed the reporters this past week certainly isn’t helping.

On November 14, Catherine Lucey, a reporter from Bloomberg News, asked Donald Trump questions regarding the Epstein Files while aboard Air Force One. In a video from Insight Edition, many can see that her first question was, “What did Jeffrey Epstein mean in his emails when he said you knew about the girls?” AP News has collections of the Epstein emails, and one of them reads: “…of course he knew about the girls…” This is the email Lucey is referencing, yet Trump “doesn’t know” what she was referring to. When the reporter pressed further, the orange man shuts her down with the comment “quiet piggy.” Interesting, considering how someone is being quieter than the other. Even worse, he thrusts his finger in her face. That’s our president—no respect for boundaries, opinions, or the nature of journalism.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t stop here.

On November 18, with the same video from Insight Edition, Trump lashed out at another reporter while being interviewed at the White House. The innocent reporter asked why he wouldn’t release the Epstein Files himself instead of waiting for Congress. “I think you are a terrible reporter. You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter. What the Epstein is is a hoax, and your crappy company is one of the perpetrators.” Insight Edition provides footage from Epstein survivors appalled at Trump’s behavior and response to the reporter and Epstein files. “This is not a hoax, and we will not be erased,” one survivor states.

This is what the United States voted for—an unsympathetic president who cannot protect his image, but would rather bring women, LGBTQ+, immigrants, and others down with what little rights they already have.

Again, this is what our country voted for.

Photo courtesy of social media