Dems Have a Chance to Flip Seats Across the Nation

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committe—DLCC—strongly believe Democrats can change the game, if what they have planned for 2026 is done right.

Since Democrats gained several wins in places such as New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, New York City, and Miami ahead of the the 2026 midterm, the DLCC has released a plan to expand even further. Heather Williams, president of the DLCC, says in a press conference:

“This is a once-in-a-generation chance to fundamentally transform legislative power. We are looking at the makings of an environment that looks more like 2010 in reverse. Twenty twenty-five was one of the strongest election years for Democrats in modern history. State legislatures are the foundation of our democracy, and state legislatures are the party’s most authentic and trusted leaders and communicators. They live in their communities, have the closest connections to the day-to-day lives of Americans, and are effective messengers in every corner of their states.

The DLCC’s 2026 Target Map pinpoints where Democrats must focus our attention and resources to strengthen our firewall in state legislatures and counter MAGA extremism of Donald Trump and the Republican Congress in Washington D.C. With multiple new majorities and trifectas in play next year, this isn’t a moment for modest gains. We are thinking more expansively than ever to sweep the landscape and create lasting power in statehouses. Beyond cementing Democratic state power, our 2026 wins will fundamentally shift power up and down the ticket and shape the future of Democratic power for years to come.”

So what exactly is this plan? Well let’s break it down. The Target Map is a plan to gain Democratic majority in states like Florida, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Kansas, Ohio, and South Carolina.

The plan is to use an invested $50 million in 2026 to break the GOP’s hold on majority and flip 650 state legislative seats. This also includes locking down chambers in 27 states including the above list. This will be their largest single-year amount thus far and that not including all of the history the Dems have been making this year.

All in all if everything goes as planned, 2026 is going to be looking far more blue.