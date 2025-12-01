December 2025: Merry Krampus

While everyone else will be using images of Jolly Ol’ Saint Nicholas to spread holiday cheer, this year at OFM we decided to celebrate Santa’s more sinister counterpart for our December issue, it’s Krampus! Who is Krampus you ask? That’s covered as we give you the fascinating history of the half-goat, half-demon creature that punishes naughty children. But the Krampus fun doesn’t end there as we have Krampus’ Naughty List of the best holiday films that are PG-13 or R rated. We’ve also got a run down of some of the best queer records of the year, an interview with Josiah Hesse about his book On Fire for God, and of course our annual holiday gift guide! So I hope you’ve been good, or Krampus might be coming for you!