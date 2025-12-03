Linger’s haunted chic dining room came alive with smoke, sparkle, and just the right amount of unholy glamour as Death in Drag took over the beloved Denver staple for a Halloween-season brunch that felt like stepping into a séance run by the city’s fiercest queens. Yes, this write-up is fashionably late, but hey, spooky season never really ends at OFM.

Hosted by the ever ethereal Void Phlux, the event delivered two rounds of drag chaos, costume-clad guests, and a room buzzing like an Ouija board that forgot who was in charge. The brunch was produced in collaboration with us here at OFM, bringing a whole lot of heart, and a whole lot of camp, to an already iconic Denver space.

With Linger’s moody lighting, antique fixtures, and that panoramic view over Denver’s old mortuary district (because of course), the atmosphere wrapped itself around the show like a velvet coffin lining. It was spooky; it was beautiful, and it was exactly the kind of weird magic Denver does best.

Performances by Evely Evermore, Dany Wynters, and Morningstar Darkling turned the restaurant floor into a catwalk-meets-crypt, each queen serving looks with enough bite to wake the dead. And DJ Seven Coveney kept the room pulsing from the first brunch seating through the last curtain call.

And yes, the costume contest absolutely went off.

Of course, it wouldn’t be brunch at Linger without something extra, with exclusive off menu dishes and the event special Make It Reign mocktail (Butterfly Pea Flower, Lemon, Lavender & Ginger Beer, gin optional for the spiritually brave). A portion of proceeds from the drink went directly to OFM in support of local queer and trans advocacy, allyship initiatives, mental health awareness, and harm reduction programs.

