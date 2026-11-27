Hundreds of neighbors, gym members, and community supporters gathered outside VIDA Fitness in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood on Saturday, November 21, to mourn James “Jimmy” Stuart and honor the five other victims wounded in a November 12 mass shooting at the facility.

Stuart, a 46-year-old gay man and member of Stonewall Sports, lived nearby, worked out at the Logan Circle club for 15 years, and managed the condominium building located directly above the gym. Following the memorial service, when VIDA Fitness briefly unlocked its doors for two hours, Stuart’s nephew, Chris Stocker, stepped inside to finish the workout his uncle had started nine days earlier on the morning a gunman opened fire.

Outside on the sidewalk, many attendees wore purple “VIDA Strong” shirts and formed a human chain stretching to 16th Street NW, passing a kettlebell from person to person as the bells of Foundry United Methodist Church rang out. Stuart’s mother, Lisa Turner, left a handwritten note among the flowers lining the storefront, while his niece, Aby Stocker, recalled him as the funniest person she had ever known, telling The Washington Post, “I hear his laugh a lot.”

During the gathering, VIDA founder David von Storch spoke about Stuart’s deep connection to the neighborhood and the importance of the club as an affirming sanctuary for LGBTQ+ residents. “Jimmy was also part of my community,” von Storch tells the crowd. “As a gay man, I know firsthand how important it is to have places where you can simply be yourself. Places where you are accepted without question.”

Founded by von Storch in 2003, VIDA Fitness grew into a vital social hub for queer people moving to Washington from small towns or countries where living openly could put them in danger. Reflecting on his vision for the gym, von Storch notes, “Of course, I wanted the best equipment, great programming, beautiful spaces—and yes, good lighting.” When he first learned of the shooting while traveling in Colorado, he feared the club had been targeted because of its LGBTQ+ clientele. “I just couldn’t stop thinking about my friends and my family, my chosen family,” he says.

Police have since linked the attack to the gunman’s longstanding dispute with the condominium association over conditions inside his apartment. After fatally shooting Stuart and injuring five others, the shooter died by suicide inside his unit.

As the club prepared to resume regular operations following building repairs—with on-site counselors available for staff and members—the emotional toll remained evident across the community. One trainer shared that returning to clients would help him heal, while another realized the lingering trauma when a celebratory cannon at his second job at a sports arena triggered sudden anxiety. Neighbor and gym regular Susan Eig acknowledges that stepping back inside would be difficult, adding, “But it won’t keep me from going.”

In his remarks to the community, von Storch emphasizes that reopening the facility would never diminish the loss felt in Logan Circle. “We cannot take away the grief of Jimmy’s family and friends. We cannot erase what our employees and members experienced that day,” he says. “And we should never pretend that reopening these doors somehow means we have moved past it. We haven’t.”