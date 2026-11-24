Rep. David Min spoke to CNN on Thursday morning. He spoke about how the Republican-led U.S. Congress created “culture wars” on transgender athletes, but that this is “about to end.” He explained how instrumental flipping both chambers of Congress to a Democratic majority will be.

Rep. Dave Min: “For the last two years, Republicans in the House have done more hearings on trans athletes in college fencing—and it’s one, and it’s a coed sport—than they have on corruption, on allegations of pay to play pardons, on ICE misconduct … “ [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) November 12, 2026 at 8:14 AM



“It’s time we had some accountability. It’s time that the corruption stops. And for the last two years—again, I just say this all the time because it’s so shocking, but it’s true—Republicans in the House have done more hearings on trans athletes in collegiate fencing—and there’s one, and it’s a co-ed sport—than they have on corruption, on the allegations of pay-to-play pardons, on ICE misconduct, all the things we’re hearing about that my constituents are outraged by, Republicans have done zero hearings on.”

He continues on to say, “(Congressional Republicans are) focused on culture wars and kissing up to Donald Trump, and that is about to end.” In this discussion, Min referenced Redmond Sullivan, a trans woman fencer. She caused much dissent in Republican circles when she participated in a USA Fencing tournament on March 30, 2025.

This is a very charged topic in America right now. Even since Trump’s inauguration in his second presidential term, congressional Republicans have held at least three hearings on trans athletes in sports, including one on May 7, 2025, surrounding a House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) hearing titled “Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.” Next, on February 3, 2026, the House Judiciary Committee held a debate on federal legislation calling for trans sports bans. Lastly, on September 23, 2026, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing entitled “Standing Up for Women in Sports: Ensuring Opportunity, Fairness and Safety for Female Athletes.”

These all follow Trump’s executive order pressuring all schools and sports governing bodies to ban trans athletes. Trump also threatened legal harassment for noncompliance. However, exit polling data from the midterms showed that voters largely don’t care about trans sports, contrary to Republican propaganda. This is seen in the over $400 million the Republican Party spent on countless anti-trans political ads, putting down trans athletes.