Cynthia Erivo Nominated for the Golden Globes

Cynthia Erivo has been nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes for her performance in Wicked: For Good.

Yesterday, at the 2026 Golden Globes award show, Wicked: For Good collected quite a few nominations. The film has been nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Original Song for “No Place Like Home” and “The Girl in the Bubble,” and Best Supporting Actress for Erivo’s co-star, Ariana Grande. And, to top it all off, Cynthia Erivo herself is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The other nominees in this category are Rose Byrne (“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”), Chase Infiniti (“One Battle After Another”), Kate Hudson (“Song Sung Blue”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Testament of Ann Lee”), and Emma Stone (“Bugonia”).

With this nomination, she’s making history—She is the first Black actress to receive a nomination in this category twice, as she also was nominated for the first Wicked. This category has historically lacked this kind of representation, with only 12 prior Black actresses being nominated and only one winner. Last year, she and Zendaya were both nominated together in this category. That was the first instance with two Black actresses being nominated at the same time. The Golden Globes overall has an unfortunate history with inclusivity, so this is a big step in the right direction.

Despite this being a more significant nomination in Golden Globes history, unfortunately, Erivo was not able to attend last Sunday. She has an upcoming performance on the West End for a solo interpretation of Dracula, where she plays all 23 characters. Her work on this production prevented her from going to the Golden Globes, as she’s deep in the trenches of rehearsing. Though she missed the show, Erivo has shared some thoughts about her nomination: “I hope there are many more to come, not just for me, but for other Black women. I hope it’s just the beginning.” The Golden Globes is starting to make steps towards appreciating diversity. With such important milestone nominations happening more and more, there’s definitely room for hope.

Photo courtesy of social media