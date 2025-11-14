Cynthia Erivo and Ncuti Gatwa Set to Star in New Animated Film: Bad Fairies

Wicked‘s Cynthia Erivo and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa are set to star in a new animated film, Bad Fairies.

Described as “an original musical comedy that follows a delightfully subversive gang of fairies as they shake up their magical world,” the film is set to release May 21, 2027.

Erivo is set to voice Jayne Staplegun in the movie, a defiant and trailblazing fairy who sparks a rebellion. Gatwa’s character has yet to be revealed. The film is currently in production and is being directed by Megan Nicole Dong and Olivier Staphylas. Dong is best known for writing and creating the Netflix animated series Centaurworld, and Staphylas has also worked on several animated features.

The soundtrack will feature songs by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the Tony-winning duo responsible for the smash-hit musical, Six. Additionally involved is Florence + The Machine’s Isabella Summers, as well as the composer of KPop Demon Hunters, Ian Eisendrath.

Erivo has had a booked and busy year, currently beginning the press tour for Wicked: For Good, the sequel to one of 2024’s most successful films, Wicked. The highly anticipated sequel will feature 2025’s Sexiest Man Alive Jonathan Bailey alongside Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, as well as Colman Domingo—who was only recently announced to be voicing the Cowardly Lion.

Gatwa, who has been the Fifteenth Doctor in the iconic sci-fi series Doctor Who since 2023, left the role earlier this year after claiming it was physically draining. Gatwa was the first black and queer actor to play the Doctor.

Recently, Erivo and Gatwa were seen together on the press tour for Erivo’s upcoming novel, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much. Described as being partially a memoir, partially an inspirational manual.

Photo Courtesy of social media