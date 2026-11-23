Young Colorado voters participated in the November 3 midterm elections at higher rates than in 2022, with increased participation among young voters of color, according to youth advocacy organization New Era Colorado.

The organization reported that 48% of eligible voters ages 18 to 34 participated in the election compared with 45% in 2022. Turnout among young Black, Indigenous, and people of color reached 40%, an increase of 12 percentage points from the previous midterms. New Era Colorado also reported contributing to the passage of Amendment 87, the Income Tax Fairness Act, which changes Colorado’s income tax system from a flat rate to a graduated structure.

The amendment reduces income taxes for most residents while increasing taxes on higher earners and corporations. Additional revenue will support public education, healthcare, and child care programs. According to the organization, volunteers collected 20,000 petition signatures supporting the measure. Among young voters contacted through phone calls and door-to-door outreach, 84% expressed support for the amendment.

New Era Colorado Action Fund also endorsed four candidates who won their elections: Phil Weiser for governor, Aaron Gutierrez for Senate District 3, Steph Vigil for House District 16 and Tommy Butler for House District 50. Christina Soliz, executive director of New Era Colorado Action Fund, says the election results demonstrated young voters’ participation in state politics. “Our generation now looks to the future and to the candidates elected to make good on their campaign promises. We’ll be watching,” Soliz says.

The organization reported making 747,000 calls statewide and speaking directly with 165,000 young voters. Volunteers also knocked on 18,000 doors, sent 304,000 text messages and distributed 330,000 mailers. Its online voter guide, covering 14 statewide ballot measures, received 143,000 clicks. Digital and radio advertisements generated more than 2 million impressions.

Since its founding in 2006, New Era Colorado reports registering nearly 250,000 young voters. The organization and its affiliated political groups conduct voter registration, education, and outreach programs throughout Colorado, with a focus on increasing participation among younger residents.