Black LGBTQ+ History Workshop at Blair Caldwell Library

History Colorado, a historical society that aims to preserve and discuss the history of the state, will be hosting a workshop to honor Black LGBTQ+ spaces in Colorado.

There are less than 100 LGBTQ+-focused landmarks in the United States, and even less of those focus on Black LGBTQ+ history, but History Colorado is going to make a concrete change. Their work as an organization ranges from museums to archaeological preservation and so much more in between. Symposiums, lectures, and other events for kids and adults alike help History Colorado educate and involve the public. The group’s current efforts are towards Heritage for All, a project to ”identify 150 currently unrecognized spaces and places that tell the stories of communities of color, women, and LGBTQ+ Coloradans.” In the face of marginalized groups being erased from history, History Colorado pushes forward to share the diversity in the state.

This workshop is to name Black LGBTQ+ historical landmarks in Colorado, a step of progress for Heritage for All’s goals. History Colorado is aiming to teach about these bits of history, share why the landmarking process is beneficial for historical areas, and brainstorm places to consider as landmarks. The workshop will allow attendees to learn about Black LGBTQ+ places, people, and times in the state’s history. It’s a great chance to spotlight these areas of history that tend to be overlooked. It also involves the community in sharing, teaching, and protecting spaces and stories that they may care about. This isn’t just History Colorado’s effort—It’s everyone’s. With the public’s help, Heritage for All’s goals can be met, and History Colorado can connect with those who care about protecting the state’s diverse history.

The workshop will be at the Blair Caldwell Library on December 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Email history@lgbtq.colorado for more information.

Graphics courtesy of Heritage for All