In a landmark address to Parliament on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the Australian government formally apologized to current and former LGBTQ+ members of the Australian Defence Force for decades of state-sanctioned discrimination, intrusive surveillance, and forced dismissals. Delivering the national apology in the House of Representatives on behalf of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles acknowledged the deep personal and professional toll inflicted on service members whose careers were derailed simply because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Addressing veterans and their families gathered in the chamber, Marles condemned the historical treatment of queer personnel as an indefensible failure of the nation’s core values. “You and your families offered this nation everything that service asks. In return our nation offered condemnation, derision, and suspicion,” Marles says during his speech. “This country did not keep faith with you. But today, it says sorry.”

For decades prior to policy reforms, LGBTQ+ personnel who served in the Australian Defence Force were routinely subjected to invasive investigations, interrogations, and criminal prosecution under military law for consensual same-sex activity. Australia formally lifted its ban on lesbian, gay, and bisexual people serving in the military in 1992, though transgender individuals remained barred from service until 2010. Reflecting on that legacy, Marles stated plainly, “Members of the Australian Defence Force were subjected to appalling treatment based on their sexual orientation. It is a shameful chapter in the history of the Australian Defence Force.” He further emphasized the hypocrisy of the military’s past policies, adding, “We asked these Australians to defend a fair go. Then we refused them one. None of this made our nation safer.”

Marles also noted that lifting the official ban in 1992 did not immediately end prejudice within the ranks, observing that “it was a long time before Defence’s culture and attitudes caught up.” The parliamentary apology follows legislative action in September 2026, when Parliament passed a law enabling affected veterans to have historical homosexual convictions extinguished from their service records and allowing administrative discharge files to be formally annotated. While veterans’ advocates such as former Army officer David Gibson—who was discharged 37 years ago for being bisexual—welcomed the long-awaited recognition, community groups continue to press the government to establish a financial compensation scheme similar to redress programs implemented in Canada and the United Kingdom.