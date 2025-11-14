Aurora Progressiveness Wins Have Democrats Celebrating

Democrats in Aurora City Counsel are clinking glasses to the new shift in counsel to be reflected as Democratic/Progressive adding Gianina Horton, Amy Wiles, Alli Jackson, and Rob Andrews to the roster. The small wins reflecting this shift is the changes in policy and charter, such as the Question 3B: Gender‑neutral language change. These changes in policy is a starting point for change within the community, once society has learned to accept previously out casted people there will be space for everyone to belong.

The new additions to the Aurora City Counsel have a good set of priorities that have been issues Aurora has faced for years. Gianina Horton is looking to build better relationships between police force and youth as well as reforms in housing and making Aurora Ward 1 a safe place for immigrants. Amy Wiles leads with diversity at the forefront; she is focused on adding police stations and officers to needed areas and evolving roadways to match city growth. Amy wants to make groceries more accessible in Ward 2 Aurora and help support youth in need of a safe place after school such as libraries or programs.

Alli Jackson wants to create a cleaner Aurora with improvements to public trach and restrooms, also implementing programs to help keep the unhoused tidy and feeling dignity, Alli is working for clean air and fair pay to help families stay in Aurora safely; she also advocates for a safe immigrant environment providing an equal opportunity city. Lastly, Rob Andrews wants to work to bridge the gap from employer to employee, creating an economy that is built on one another. He also plans to implement additional housing resources for those who are under-employed or making mid-wages so they can live equally to others, bridging the poverty gap. Rob also wants to work to trauma-inform police officers so they can lead with compassion, not criticism, especially concerning the youth community of Aurora.

These reforms in a city like Aurora could set a precedence for other communities to do the same, making giant leaps towards equality for all no matter gender, race, religion, economic status or any other outlying factor. The reality is that we all belong in this world together, and if we aren’t willing to change policy to foster working together, no community can actually be a community. So celebrate we shall—not only for Aurora’s progressive shift but for what it represents statewide. With leaders like Gianina, Amy, Alli, and Rob in Aurora, and at the statewide level, Brianna Titone, continuing to make space for everyone’s voice under the gold dome, Colorado is proving that compassion, equality, and courage can build a future where everyone truly belongs.

Photo curtesy of The Sentinel Colorado