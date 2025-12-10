Adult Film Star Scott Finn Dead: ‘His Pain Here is Over’

Rhett Douglas Messerly, an adult film star known as “Scott Finn,” has died at the age of 27. Messerly created content for explicit gay websites including Next Door Studios and Active Duty, according to Pink News. He made his adult film debut in 2018.

He shared a selfie on his official X account in June, telling fans that during the past year he faced a “hard life.” Those who knew Messerly personally have been sharing their memories with him on his memorial page, according to Pink News. He is being remembered for “always looking out for others,” having an “amazing smile,” and giving “hugs that could melt the worries away.”

In his obituary, Messerly’s family further remembers him for his “kindness, big smile, and silly-natured personality.” He was known as the “goofball” to his peers at Weber High School. He was the “handsome boy with nice muscles to all the girls.”

Messerly died on November 23, according to his obituary. His family “find some comfort in knowing his pain here is over and he rests with his Heavenly Father again.

“He always had a way of bringing a smile and laughter to those who knew him. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his incredible capacity to help others.

“In addition to his athleticism,” the obituary continues. “He was also quite competitive even in card games that could end in all-out brawls with his siblings. Rhett also loved climbing trees and was occasionally rescued by the fire Department for climbing too high.”

In 2024, Messerly announced he was setting up new social media channels to focus on his cooking skills.

Messerly was born in Ogden, Utah on February 2, 1998. Known to his friends as Doug, he will be remembered by his loved ones for his “immense capacity for accepting people for who they are, no matter how they came.”

