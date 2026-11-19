OFM fan favorite Christmas show A Drag Christmas Spectacular is back for a fourth year. Magical queers will slay their way to Bethlehem on December 17, 18, and 19.

As a pastor’s kid, I’ve attended countless traditional Christmas Eve services over the years. Every time I’ve gone to A Drag Christmas Spectacular in Fort Collins I feel a sense of joy that I haven’t felt in years when it comes to church services.

A Drag Christmas Spectacular is written and directed by Krisa Gonna and co-created by Rev. Sean Neil-Barron. This Christmas service shares the story of Christmas Eve, but with a twist. The show includes Colorado’s top drag and queer talent in a 90-minute whirlwind of theater, drag, humor, heart, and glitter. It’s also a Christmas show without Christmas music. The show is welcoming to everyone—whether religious, non-religious, those who have been hurt by the church, queer individuals, or allies.

Follow the fabulous Magi—Gayspar, Belthaslay, and Melqueer—as they journey toward Bethlehem, encountering unexpected adventures, outrageous characters, and plenty of holiday mischief along the way. Drag Christmas takes the familiar story of Christmas Eve and gives it a whole new twist, blending camp, comedy, and queer joy with a deeper story centered on the duality of fear and hope, darkness and light.

Through the contrast between the forces represented by Fear-Ah and the Wondering Star, the story explores the challenges, uncertainty, and division that surround us while reminding us of the importance of hope, guidance, and finding our way forward. Neither side exists without purpose, and each plays an important role in shaping the journey. Every character brings something unique to the production, contributing their own personality, perspective, and purpose to move the story forward. Together, their stories and interactions create something bigger than any one character.

We asked Krisa what she was looking forward to with this show, and she’s really excited to bring new drag artists into their cast from all over the state! There is so much queer talent in Colorado. Also, for the first time, they have an original song written and produced especially for this show. This season is always special, not just because it brings the community together during the holidays, including everyone, but also because it’s a chance for queer artists in Colorado to spend more time together and bond during the three-month process from casting to performing. She couldn’t be more proud and can’t wait to share a scoop with us.

Make sure you get your tickets at adragchristmas.com, and grab your free OFM 50th anniversary magazine at any show.

ASL will be available at the December 18 showing.