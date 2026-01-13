10 Years, 10 Wax Figures: Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds Legacy

For the last decade, Zendaya has been the name on everyone’s lips time and time again, and lately is no different. Recently, she passed a milestone that serves as a testament to her ongoing legacy-building: Her tenth Madame Tussauds wax figure in as many years has been unveiled in New York.

The wax figure is wearing a fierce look based on what Zendaya wore on the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of Dune: Part Two back in 2024. That outfit consisted of a brown, cropped turtleneck sweater and a matching long skirt with a thigh-high slit, and lots of opulent rings glimmering from the acclaimed Euphoria actress’ fingers. Zendaya wore the sleek and saucy fit quite well as she sauntered down the red carpet, flanked by her Dune: Part Two co-stars, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet. No wonder Madame Tussauds wanted to immortalize this iconic, sophisticated Zendaya red carpet slay.

And … Wait a second, is that an engagement ring we’re seeing on Wax-Zendaya’s finger? Zoom in on a photo of the new likeness, and you just might spot the huge rock she’s sporting on her waxy ring finger. Zendaya has indeed been engaged for about a year now, to her adorably handsome Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland. And honestly, who can blame her for accepting the proposal? I mean, who wouldn’t fall for this perfection:

Good for you, Zendaya. I see you. My only qualm, however, with the new wax figure? Well, you see, my personal favorite Zendaya moment is when she was asked about her favorite Beyoncé song on the red carpet a few years ago, and Stan Twitter snatched up the clip and ran with it:

Whenever they get around to making Zendaya’s eleventh wax figure, we can only hope that they’ll model her facial expression off of one of the several incredibly entertaining and dramatic ones she made in such a short time span in that clip. Are you taking notes, Madame Tussauds?

The first two wax figures made in Zendaya’s image were unveiled in San Francisco, where the actress hails from, in 2015. “This is a major, major honor and it’s so cool to have it in the Bay where I’m from,” said Zendaya at the time. “This is the best trip ever. I get to be home and be with my people … and also my twins!”

Photo courtesy of social media